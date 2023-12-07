Thursday, December 7, 2023
MEGHALAYA

Bernard questions delay in release of scholarships

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

From Our Correspondent
TURA, Dec 6: Tura MDC and BJP vice president, Bernard Marak has once again questioned the delay in the release of the umbrella scholarship due to students by the state government stating the move was causing inconveniences to students.
Earlier, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma had assured the release of scholarships within 2 weeks but despite the passage of time, nothing really has moved as yet.
“Umbrella Scholarship was meant to assist the students in clearing tuition fees and other college expenses but for some reason the due amount is not released even when holidays are nearing. Education Minister Rakkam Sangma assured to release the Scholarship after two weeks but no amount is credited till now,” said Bernard in a release.
He added that the list of some students went viral in social media which stated that their accounts are closed. Scholarship payments are made through Aadhar.
“Even if one account is closed the payment would have reflected through messages to the registered mobile number. There were alternative ways to make payments if there was willingness on the side of the department,” he added.
“The Cess tax collected from minerals and other services like mobile recharges which every student is paying are meant for education and health needs of BPL families. Depriving poor students at this juncture when pressure is mounting to clear fees before the winter break is totally unfair and in no way justifies the very objective of the scholarship which was meant to support the poor students of the state,” asserted Bernard.

Previous article
Spotlight on indigenous products at SHG Mela
Next article
Six non-tribal shops shut in Iewduh

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

KSU wants govt to act on relocation

By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: The KSU on Wednesday asked the state government to immediately relocate the Mazhabi...
MEGHALAYA

Most local candidates asked to take test outside; KSU worried

By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: A delegation of Khasi Students’ Union (KSU) met NEIGRIHMS Director Dr Nalin Mehta...
MEGHALAYA

Admit card issue dogs college-goers

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 6: A student of Synod College who did not receive the admit card to...
MEGHALAYA

Six non-tribal shops shut in Iewduh

By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: The KHADC on Wednesday shut down six shops operated by non-tribal traders who...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

KSU wants govt to act on relocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: The KSU on Wednesday...

Most local candidates asked to take test outside; KSU worried

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: A delegation of Khasi...

Admit card issue dogs college-goers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 6: A student of Synod...
Load more

Popular news

KSU wants govt to act on relocation

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: The KSU on Wednesday...

Most local candidates asked to take test outside; KSU worried

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Dec 6: A delegation of Khasi...

Admit card issue dogs college-goers

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Dec 6: A student of Synod...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge