Friday, December 8, 2023
FSS felicitates Miss Internal Hornbill Rachel Rimeiaka Jyrwa

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Shillong, Dec 8: Fashion Society of Shillong (FSS) on Friday felicitated newly crowned Miss International Hornbill, Rachel Rimeiaka Jyrwa at a small gathering held at the State Convention Centre.

FSS chairman, Aldous Mawlong presented a memento to Rachel for bringing laurel to the state by winning the crown. The 19-year-old model had also won the subtitle awards including Miss Beautiful Smile and Best Evening Gown at the beauty pageant.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that her participation in this year’s Miss Shillong has helped in her journey to win this coveted title.

Rachel also said that it was the grooming session during the Miss Shillong that has been so valuable to build her confidence.

Meanwhile, she recalled that her journey in the modeling world started when at the age of 15 years when she had given audition for the Miss Shillong beauty pageant.

“”Since I was still young I did not get selected. But the turning point was to be crown as the Miss Mawlai second runner up in 2022. Then I took part in this year Miss Shillong beauty pageant which tremendously changed me as a person and which has helped me grow,” the Miss International Hornbill 2023 said.

Rachel said that the fashion shows and the photo shoot which she has done have also helped in her journey.

The FSS chairman said that he hopes to see Rachel competing in the Femina Miss India.

Phiralin Nongbet who won the Mrs. Classic India Pageant, 2019, Marjorie Noreen Dunai, the winner of the Mrs. Shillong beauty pageant 2019 and certified personal trainer, Evarihun Warjri were also present on the occasion to motivate Rachel who was crowned as the first runner’s up in this year Miss Shillong.

PNGRB hosts road show in Shillong for 12th CGD Bidding Round
Shortage of specialist doctors unabated : Meghalaya Health Minister

Integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for Assam published

Guwahati, Dec 8 /--/ The integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies...

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri.

