PNGRB hosts road show in Shillong for 12th CGD Bidding Round

Shillong, Dec 8: In a significant stride towards achieving 100% coverage of country’s area for the development of City Gas Distribution (CGD) network, the Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) hosted a road show for the 12th CGD Bidding Round here today.

The event was inaugurated by Sniawbhalang Dhar, Deputy Chief Minister Meghalaya, in the presence of Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, Chairperson PNGRB, Additional Chief Secretary, Meghalaya Shakil P Ahammed, Board members and Secretary of PNGRB. Representatives from Local Government(s) and key stakeholders from the oil and gas sector of the country participated in the event in large numbers.

The 12th CGD Bidding Round aims to achieve 100% coverage of the country by expanding the reach of natural gas by offering 8 Geographical Areas covering six North East states and UTs of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

Upon completion of the 12th CGD bidding round, almost the entire country (except Islands), will be covered under the City Gas Distribution network. This landmark achievement by PNGRB will provide access to cleaner cooking fuel for households, support industrial and commercial facilities, and fuel transportation, marking a giant leap towards achieving a gas-based economy and would greatly help in conserving the natural environment.

Deputy Chief Minister, Sniawbhalang Dhar appreciated the impressive strides made by PNGRB, through the CGD initiatives undertaken in the last 11 rounds.

He noted that this will help in developing India into a gas-based economy. He also highlighted the virtues of Natural Gas and the positive impact it will have i.e. increase in job opportunities, providing access to clean energy along with supporting and developing local businesses.

Dhar also recognized the tremendous potential in collaborating with PNGRB for development of Natural Gas infrastructure in the state and setting up of incubation centres for the entrepreneurial and skill development of youth of Meghalaya. Shri Dhar also provided assurance of policy and administrative support to the stakeholders.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Anil Kumar Jain, the Chairperson, articulated PNGRB’s current focus on creation of a vibrant and sustainable gas infrastructure across the entire country especially in the North East States. Dr. Jain highlighted the fact that North East Region as a whole has ample gas resources and arrival of cross-country pipelines as well as CGD Networks is a singular event in the Energy story of North East India. With the completion of Barauni Guwahati trunk pipeline, and Guwahati-Dimapur pipeline by GAIL and IGGL, the NE part of the country will be integrated with the national gas grid.

Dr. Jain also urged the State Government to bring reform with regards to taxation on Natural Gas and developing a CGD Policy in the State of Meghalaya on the basis of draft policy provided by MoPNG. Dr. Jain also highlighted that the state government is itself a major procurer of vehicles which could be shifted to CNG based considering the fact that CNG is a much cleaner fuel than liquid fuels. Dr. Jain ended his remarks by sending out a call to all stakeholders to identify the huge potential in development of CGD Network in GAs as offered under 12th CGD Bidding round.