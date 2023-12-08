Friday, December 8, 2023
Shortage of specialist doctors unabated : Meghalaya Health Minister

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 8: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday said that the gap between availability and requirement of specialist physicians continues to be a challenge for the State government.

She informed that that while recruitment for specialists continues, the gap remains. She said the State government has embarked upon certified short-term programmes for doctors that will enable them to return to the hospital to give the intervention. She said there is a need for anesthetists, surgeons, gynaecologists etc., and there is a need to re-look at incentivising doctors to come and work in Meghalaya.

