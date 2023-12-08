Integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for Assam published

Friday, December 8, 2023
Guwahati, Dec 8 /–/ The integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies of Assam, with respect to January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date, has been published with the number of electors standing at 2,43,02,460, of which 1,22,12,483 are male and 1,20,89,569 female.

“This is an overall increase of 1,90,717 electors (0.8 percent) in the state. This is also the first electoral roll after the delimitation,” a statement issued from the office of the chief electoral officer, Assam, said on Friday.

“The photo electoral rolls have been published in all the 28,645 polling stations across the state and the list has also been shared with all the recognized national and state political parties of Assam,” it said.

The number of polling stations in the state also has increased from 28,205 to 28,645 after delimitation.

“The gender ratio in the electoral roll is found to be 990 against 1000 male electors whereas, the population gender ratio of the state is 958,” it said.

The elector-population (EP) ratio as per the roll is 637. The photo coverage in the published electoral roll is 99.59 percent while the EPIC (electors photo identification card) coverage is 99.99 percent.

“The period for filing claims and objections for the ongoing SSR-2024 has been fixed from December 8, 2023 to January 8, 2024 and the same will be disposed of by January 22, 2024,” it said.

“The applicants attaining the age of 18 years as on January 1, 2024 can apply for enrollment of their names in the electoral roll online through https://voters.eci.gov.in/ portal or Voters Helpline app or can also contact booth level officers (BLOs) of their respective polling stations.

 

According to the recent guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India (ECI), all residents above 17 years of age can also submit advance applications for enrolment considering April 1, July 1 and October 1,2024 as the qualifying dates. However, such enrolments will be done only when the applicant attains the age of 18 years on the particular qualifying date.

After disposal of all claims and objections received till the cutoff date, the final Electoral Roll for 2024 will be published on February 8, 2024.

Official sources said that the forms received after the cutoff date, January 8, 2024, would be processed during continuous update after publication of the final roll, which will continue from January 9, 2024 and will consider the applications filed till the last date of filing nominations for the ensuing general elections to the Lok Sabha.

