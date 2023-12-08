Friday, December 8, 2023
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya govt mulls monetary assistance to ‘human ambulances’

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, Dec 8: Navigating kilometers of steep rugged and narrow winding paths with a heavy load on their back is still a reality for as many as 79 inaccessible villages in Meghalaya and for a section of villagers the task is more challenging, especially during a health emergency when they have to carry the sick on their back and scurry to the nearest health facility or in some places where exists at least a motorable road.

Connecting as many as 79 inaccessible villages to motor-able roads, especially during a health emergency are a group of human beings tagged as human ambulances and the State government is keen to recognise their services and provide them monetary assistance.

Narrating about her visit to Mawkyrwang village just 15-16 km away from proper Mawkyrwat, West Khasi Hills District to inaugurate a health sub-centre the construction of which took 14 years to complete, Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh said that it took her two and a half hours walk down to reach the village and almost three hours plus to walk back.

She said, “Till today a pregnant women, a sick citizen irrespective of age or gender will have to be taken up that far through a very difficult steep terrain by another person carrying them in a traditional basket at the back and I was surprised to see that this practice unfortunately still occurs because of the inability of the health services to reach such a village”.

“These individuals who carry the sick do it out of yeoman service as they feel responsible to save a life without taking one paisa and I feel these important interventions in the effort to save life in the villages and bring them to the nearest health facility has to be recognised,” she added.

Informing that she has already had a word with Chief Minister Conrad k Sangma and Principal Health Secretary, Sampath Kumar, she said, “All are in agreement whenever such human ambulances are in operation we must assign a special monetary assistance to these individuals who do these to save a life and I look forward to Mawkyrwang sub centre getting operational at the earliest”.

The Health Minister said, “The sub-centre that got completed after 14 years of construction, was  first identified by former late MLA Rowell Lyngdoh and they were unable to complete the construction till recent days. You can see building a sub-centre is also a challenge”.

“We need to partner with these village heads and workers to ensure that we provide the health sub-centres in these areas to facilitate better health services to people,” she added.

 

Previous article
Integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for Assam published
Next article
Meghalaya Speaker distributes mobile phones to Anganwadi workers in Tura  

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

BSF distributes sports items, others to schools, clubs

Tura, Dec 8: A Civic Action Programme (CAP) was on Friday organized by the 50 Bn BSF at ...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Speaker distributes mobile phones to Anganwadi workers in Tura  

Tura, Dec 8: Meghalaya Speaker and North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma on Friday distributed mobile phones to...
News Alert

Integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for Assam published

Guwahati, Dec 8 /--/ The integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies...
MEGHALAYA

Shortage of specialist doctors unabated : Meghalaya Health Minister

Shillong, Dec 8: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday said that the gap between availability and requirement...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

BSF distributes sports items, others to schools, clubs

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 8: A Civic Action Programme (CAP) was...

Meghalaya Speaker distributes mobile phones to Anganwadi workers in Tura  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 8: Meghalaya Speaker and North Tura MLA,...

Integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for Assam published

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Dec 8 /--/ The integrated draft electoral roll...
Load more

Popular news

BSF distributes sports items, others to schools, clubs

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 8: A Civic Action Programme (CAP) was...

Meghalaya Speaker distributes mobile phones to Anganwadi workers in Tura  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 8: Meghalaya Speaker and North Tura MLA,...

Integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for Assam published

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Dec 8 /--/ The integrated draft electoral roll...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge