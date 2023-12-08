Friday, December 8, 2023
KSU meets Education Minister over faulty answer keys in MTET Exam

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 8: The KSU through it’s education cell on Friday has sought the intervention of Education Minister, Rakkam A. Sangma on the urgent concern regarding incorrect answer keys in MTET Exam, 2023.
The KSU delegation led by assistant education secretary, Shelkitbok Kharbani and it’s environment secretary, Shiningstar Kharbihkhiew met the Education Minister at his official residence.
Talking to reporters, Kharbani said that the Minister has assure to look into concern of the MTET 2023 examination aspirants.
According to him, the Minister also assured that he would direct his officers to rectify the answer keys if there was any errors to remove any kinds of doubts among the candidates who appeared for the MTET examination.
He informed that the (Education Minister) even went on to say that candidates could ask for re-examination of the papers if they were not satisfied.
Meanwhile, Kharbani in the correspondence submitted to the Education Minister said that it had come to the attention of the union as well as that of numerous other candidates, that a significant number of answer keys provided for Paper I (LP level) & Paper II (UP level) contain inaccuracies.
According to him, this discrepancy has caused considerable confusion, frustration, and anxiety amongst candidates who had invested their time, effort, and resources in preparing for the examination.
“As the Minister in-charge of Education, it falls under your jurisdiction to oversee and uphold the standards of the education sector, ensuring fairness, transparency, and integrity in all aspects.

Therefore, from the Union we kindly implore your intervention in this matter to promptly address the inaccuracies in the answer keys and rectify the situation,” Kharbani who is also the secretary of the KSU education cell said.

He further said that the Union  requested him to initiate an immediate and comprehensive review of the answer keys by a panel of subject matter experts.
The KSU assistant education secretary said that this review should be conducted meticulously to identify and rectify any errors, thus ensuring the accuracy of the assessment process.

“The MTET exam holds significant weight in determining the future of many aspiring educators who seek to serve our nation’s youth. In light of this, the union humbly beseech you to take swift and decisive action to rectify the inaccuracies in the answer keys, thus upholding the credibility of the exam,” Kharbani said.

