Friday, December 8, 2023
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Meghalaya govt yet to receive students scholarship money from Centre

By: By Our Reporter

Shillong, Dec 8: Education Minister, Rakkam A. Sangma said that the State Government is still awaiting the release of the first installment of the funds from the Ministry of Minority Affairs for release the scholarship to the students.
Talking to reporters after meeting the delegation of the KSU education cell here on Friday, Sangma said that the funds is expected to be released anytime from even as informing that the necessary formalities from the Government side has already been completed.
He, however, inform that the disbursement of scholarship to the bank accounts of the students will start with whatever funds available with the State Government.
Meanwhile, KSU assistant education secretary, Shelkitbok Kharbani said that they have express its collective disappointment regarding the delay in disbursing the scholarship funds. “Recent public statements, conveyed through various media outlets, informed the union that the scholarships were set to be released within two weeks, starting from the 21st of November 2023. However, it has come to the union’s attention that the students, despite having patiently waited, have not received their scholarship funds as of yet,” Kharbani said.
The KSU assistant education secretary said that the impact of this delay is deeply disheartening for the students who rely on these scholarships to support their education and pursue their academic aspirations.
“Many of the students come from underprivileged backgrounds and depend on these funds to meet their educational expenses, including tuition fees, textbooks, and other essential materials,” he said.
Therefore, Kharbani said that they have sought immediate attention and intervention in this matter.
Meanwhile, in the correspondence submitted to the Education Minister, Kharbani said that it is with earnest hope that the concerns of the students are met with urgency and that the scholarship funds are disbursed without further delay.
“Timely disbursement of these funds would provide much- needed relief to the students and ensure their ongoing commitment to their education,” the KSU assistant education secretary said.
He further urged upon the Education Minister to keep them informed of any progress made towards resolving the delay in releasing the students’ scholarship funds.

