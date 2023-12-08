Meghalaya Speaker distributes mobile phones to Anganwadi workers in Tura  

Tura, Dec 8: Meghalaya Speaker and North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma on Friday distributed mobile phones to Anganwadi Workers during a programme on “Strengthening the MIS on Nutritional and Health Status of Women and Children by Anganwadi Workers’ held at the District Auditorium in Tura.

The programme was organised by the West Garo Hills District Administration.

Speaking on the occasion, Sangma, who was the Chief Guest said that Anganwadi Workers play a pivotal role in society by providing vital health care, nutrition and early childhood education services to the most vulnerable members of the community. They not only work to enhance the quality of life but take care of maternal health especially expecting mothers and newborn children, he added.

According to Sangma, providing mobile phones to these dedicated Anganwadi workers would help them immensely to access training materials, educational resources and valuable information relating to maternal and child health care easily.

West Garo Hills, Deputy Commissioner Jagdish Chelani thanked the Chief Minister as well as the Meghalaya Speaker for the support and initiative of providing smart phones to Anganwadi workers in order to facilitate better data collection of children and lactating mothers thereby strengthening the standardized Management Information System (MIS) in the district. He also informed that smartphones will be distributed to anganwadi workers at Asanang and Tikrikilla also.