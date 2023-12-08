BSF distributes sports items, others to schools, clubs

Tura, Dec 8: A Civic Action Programme (CAP) was on Friday organized by the 50 Bn BSF at BOP Bahadur, Mahendraganj, in South West Garo Hills, where force Commandant Yuvraj Dubey was the Chief Guest.

During the programme, water storage tanks, indoor game items like Carom, Chess Ludo etc and outdoor sports like Football, Volleyball, Badminton net etc were distributed to altogether13 schools and clubs as well as to village children residing in the vicinity.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant of 50Bn BSF, Yuvraj Dubey nformed that civic action programme is conducted by BSF every year in which needy people and institutions like schools, youth clubs etc are provided various essential items which are beneficial for them in their daily life. He further elucidated that civil action programme bridges the gap between security forces and the local populace.