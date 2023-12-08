Friday, December 8, 2023
MEGHALAYANews Alert

BSF distributes sports items, others to schools, clubs

By: From Our Correspondent

Date:

Share post:

Tura, Dec 8: A Civic Action Programme (CAP) was on Friday organized by the 50 Bn BSF at  BOP Bahadur, Mahendraganj, in South West Garo Hills, where force Commandant Yuvraj Dubey was the Chief Guest.

During the programme, water storage tanks, indoor game items like Carom, Chess Ludo etc and outdoor sports like Football, Volleyball, Badminton net etc were distributed to altogether13 schools and clubs as well as to village children residing in the vicinity.

Speaking on the occasion, Commandant of 50Bn BSF, Yuvraj Dubey nformed that civic action programme is conducted by BSF every year in which needy people and institutions like schools, youth clubs etc are provided various essential items which are beneficial for them in their daily life. He further elucidated that civil action programme bridges the gap between security forces and the local populace.

Previous article
Meghalaya Speaker distributes mobile phones to Anganwadi workers in Tura  

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya Speaker distributes mobile phones to Anganwadi workers in Tura  

Tura, Dec 8: Meghalaya Speaker and North Tura MLA, Thomas A Sangma on Friday distributed mobile phones to...
MEGHALAYA

Meghalaya govt mulls monetary assistance to ‘human ambulances’

Shillong, Dec 8: Navigating kilometers of steep rugged and narrow winding paths with a heavy load on their...
News Alert

Integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for Assam published

Guwahati, Dec 8 /--/ The integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for 126 Legislative Assembly constituencies...
MEGHALAYA

Shortage of specialist doctors unabated : Meghalaya Health Minister

Shillong, Dec 8: Meghalaya Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday said that the gap between availability and requirement...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Meghalaya Speaker distributes mobile phones to Anganwadi workers in Tura  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 8: Meghalaya Speaker and North Tura MLA,...

Meghalaya govt mulls monetary assistance to ‘human ambulances’

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 8: Navigating kilometers of steep rugged and...

Integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for Assam published

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Dec 8 /--/ The integrated draft electoral roll...
Load more

Popular news

Meghalaya Speaker distributes mobile phones to Anganwadi workers in Tura  

MEGHALAYA 0
Tura, Dec 8: Meghalaya Speaker and North Tura MLA,...

Meghalaya govt mulls monetary assistance to ‘human ambulances’

MEGHALAYA 0
Shillong, Dec 8: Navigating kilometers of steep rugged and...

Integrated draft electoral roll of Special Summary Revision for Assam published

News Alert 0
Guwahati, Dec 8 /--/ The integrated draft electoral roll...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge