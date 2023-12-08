Friday, December 8, 2023
Economy

RBI retains repo rate at 6.5%, GDP growth at 7%, inflation at 5.4%

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, December 8: As predicted by economists, the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) did not change the repo rate from 6.5 per cent.

Announcing the decision of the MPC after its three-day deliberations, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said on Friday that the committee unanimously decided to keep the repo rate at 6.5 per cent.

He also said that five out of six MPC members voted for the continued stance of withdrawal of accommodation.

Das said taking into account the economic factors, the MPC has predicted GDP growth at 7 per cent in FY24.

As regards the inflation rate, the MPC forecast was 5.4 per cent for 2023-24 taking into account the various domestic issues, including potential agricultural produce.

Das also said uncertainty exists due to the geopolitical situation.

The MPC is alert and prepared to take necessary actions that are needed, he said.

The MPC met on December 6-8. (IANS)

India posts 7.6% GDP growth in July-Sep quarter as manufacturing surges

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Shah Rukh Khan says honesty, patriotism are key to his ‘Dunki’ character

Shillong, december 8: Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film 'Dunki',...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel agrees to open Kerem Shalom crossing for more aid movement to Gaza

Shillong, December 8: The Israel government has agreed to open the Kerem Shalom border crossing to help speed...
Technology

X rolls out access to Grok AI chatbot to Premium+ subscribers

Shillong, December 8: Elon Musk’s X on Friday rolled out access to its Grok AI chatbot to the...
News Alert

Air quality remains ‘very poor’, Delhi records min temp of 9.4

Shillong, December 8: The air quality in the national capital continued to remain ‘very poor’ at several AQI...

