‘Jaintia Hills coal status depends on auctioning’

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Dec 8: Amidst allegations of illegal coal mining and transportation, Cabinet minister and Khliehriat MLA, Kyrmen Shylla said the Jaintia Hills region has a part of the 32 lakh MT of coal that CIL needs to auction off.

The High Court of Meghalaya has summoned East Jaintia Hills SP Jagpal Singh Dhanoa on December 11 to clarify the matter after the 18th interim report of Justice (retired) BP Katakey said that there is no letup in the illegal transportation of illegally mined coal.

“As per my knowledge, the coal lying in East Jaintia Hills is to be collected by CIL for auctioning, which has been delayed,” Shylla said.

He, however, said that it would be difficult on his part to say whether this coal is illegal or not since 32 lakh MT of coal is lying all over the state.

“If there is more coal after we finish this stock, I think then only we will be in a position to say whether illegal mining is going on or not,” he said.

Shylla also said that the authority assigned the task of auctioning the coal should expedite the process at the earliest.

He further said nobody wants to engage in illegal activities and the government is trying its best to ensure that scientific mining begins at the earliest.

Govt to seek citizens’ views on railways

in Jaintia Hills

Shylla said a meeting should be convened in the region to take people’s views on whether or not the railways should come to Jaintia Hills.

He said nothing has been finalised about the railway project but the government is trying to create awareness and weigh the pros and cons of the railways in Jaintia Hills.

Many NPP legislators from the Jaintia Hills are in favour of railways while pressure groups are opposing it.

Making a clarion call to know the mindset of the people divided over the project.

“We should do our homework before coming to any conclusion and if there are benefits we should go for it,” he said.

He said a public meeting has been planned but the government is not in a hurry to hold it.

The Meghalaya government has failed over the years to convince the pressure groups in Shillong to connect the capital with the railways. Finding no other option, the government is now exploring the idea of connecting the Jaintia Hills.

The pressure groups feel that railways would bring a large-scale influx of outsiders into the state.

Unlike the Garo Hills, the railway project has been opposed tooth and nail in the Khasi-Jaintia Hills region in the absence of any mechanisms to check the influx.