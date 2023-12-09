Garo Hills continues to be denuded even as authorities turn the other way

Phulbari, Dec 9: The state of Meghalaya, especially the Garo Hills has been naturally blessed by an abundance of flora and fauna across all five districts. The extent of forest cover in Garo Hills can be gauged from the fact that AstraZeneca, a pharmaceutical company has pledged a total of $71 million (Rs 582 crores approx) for afforestation efforts in the state but none of it is apparently for Garo Hills.

While the fact that Garo Hills still continues to have an abundance of forests is something that now needs serious questioning especially seeing the destruction being caused by rampant tree felling for the sake of timber that makes its way to the various illegal saw mills in Garo Hills.

This phenomenon is so well worked out in Meghalaya that neighbouring Assam has taken a breather from tree felling as the state knows it can rely on residents, aided by timber smugglers to make up its need for the product. While Assam has begun reforestation, Garo Hills, over the past decade, has been going in the opposite direction.

A concerned resident from New Bhaitbari in the plain belt of West Garo Hills recently began collecting evidence of the extent of forest covers being blown away and what he got was a shocker. In just a few mills in the village of Bangalkhata, timber that could have filled a small forest was seen. These mills which operate on a daily basis seem to have no care about any form of checks that are placed to stop the destruction of forests. They just act with impunity.

“You can’t call every sale of timber from the hills an act of desperation. There are many working in cahoots with mill owners for just a little extra dough, including villagers who sell their forests at throwaway prices. They strong arm any attempts to stop these illegal operators and ensure a clear path for timber smuggling,” said local resident, SR Sangma.

What is alarming is the fact that there are easily more than 100 illegal sawmills through the plain belt of West Garo Hills (WGH), from Tikrikilla to Hallidayganj. Most of these sawmills border the state of Assam. Even if each mill takes in about 300 trees every month, that’s 30000 trees less for Garo Hills to breathe from. And this is just the district of WGH!

“It is ridiculous the amount of forest we are losing every year to illegal timber smuggling. Most of these smugglers have strong connections with everyone and pay very well for those in authority to look the other way. It does not surprise anyone now that illegal timber is being moved across places in broad daylight despite the presence of so many checks. This would have been impossible if those in authority did their job,” felt social activist Peterjob A Sangma.

Many residents have pointed to forest and police authorities for what is taking place alleging that without their tacit support, the illegal timber business cannot even breed.

“We have the presence of both the state forest as well as the GHADC in these places. In fact, in all routes through which illegal timber can take place, there are GHADC authorities. This only signifies that those meant to stop timber smuggling aren’t really taking their job seriously or just want to make a bit from those carrying on the trade. Whatever be the case, it does not bode well for the region,” added another social activist from New Bhaitbari, Nur Islam.

While WGH along with other Garo Hills districts are bearing the brunt of the illegal timber trade, another district in Khasi Hills seems to be in a worse situation.

A visit last week through the district of West Khasi Hills showed exactly why forests in the district were on the verge of extinction. During the round trip, there were at least 30 trucks carrying timber up to the brim making their way through the NH – 127B that runs through the district. There were no attempts to hide what was happening as everyone is not only aware of what is happening but encouraging it as well. What is worse is that this phenomenon has been a regular feature of the district since the past few decades.

“In a state that has a double layer of protection (state and Council), it seems the very institutions meant to protect the local environment are the same ones helping in its destruction. This is not only the case for forests but all other natural resources in the state. Unless those in charge actually wake up and take things seriously, things are unlikely to change. I dread the legacy that we are leaving for the next generation,” asserted Peter.