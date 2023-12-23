Saturday, December 23, 2023
NATIONALNews Alert

Kolkata Police to send weekly crime reports to Election Commission

By: Agencies

Date:

Share post:

Kolkata, Dec 23 : In the backdrop of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections next year, Kolkata Police will send weekly crime reports from all police stations to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

Accordingly, instructions have been sent from the city police headquarters to all divisional deputy commissioners and officers-in-charges of all police stations so that weekly crime reports under each police station are forwarded to the headquarters every Friday.

Based on the weekly crime reports sent from individual police stations, it will be compiled at the city police headquarters and forwarded to the office of CEO, West Bengal.

City police sources aware of the development said in the individual reports, the officers-in-charge of the police stations have been asked to give detail on the actions taken against the on-record criminals under its jurisdiction, recovery of explosives items and incidences of political clashes in the area among others.

The individual police stations have also been asked to identify the sensitive polling booths under their respective jurisdictions in the last major election and also provide detail on the nature of such booths.

Meanwhile, sources from the office of CEO, West Bengal said that although this process of seeking such information from police forces is a routine affair before any major elections that are conducted under the supervision of the Election Commissioner of India (ECI), this time the process has started a bit early so that the commission can be ready with the relevant data in advance for future actions.

In case of West Bengal, sources from the office of CEO, West Bengal, said the process has started with Kolkata Police and in due course similar weekly reports will be sought from other police commissionerates and district police authorities.

Previous article
Over 40,000 Chinese involved in online scams deported from Myanmar
Next article
‘Weary, tired and helpless’: Mass exodus of Palestinians in central Gaza

Related articles

NATIONAL

No casualties in Hyderabad hospital blaze

Hyderabad, Dec 23: There were no casualties in the fire that broke out at a hospital building in...
NATIONAL

10 state universities in Bengal to turn headless from Monday

Kolkata, Dec 23:  As many as 10 state universities in West Bengal, including the iconic University of Calcutta,...
MEGHALAYA

‘Na Thymmei’ festival brings traditions and culture to fore

  Guwahati, Dec 23 : The two-day “Na Thymmei’ Festival held at Madan Weiking, Jaiaw which offered the attendees...
MEGHALAYA

Low intensity earthquake occurs in Meghalaya

  Shillong, Dec 23: An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.5 in Richter scale rocked the state at 19:25:36...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

No casualties in Hyderabad hospital blaze

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 23: There were no casualties in the...

10 state universities in Bengal to turn headless from Monday

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 23:  As many as 10 state universities...

‘Na Thymmei’ festival brings traditions and culture to fore

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Dec 23 : The two-day “Na Thymmei’ Festival...
Load more

Popular news

No casualties in Hyderabad hospital blaze

NATIONAL 0
Hyderabad, Dec 23: There were no casualties in the...

10 state universities in Bengal to turn headless from Monday

NATIONAL 0
Kolkata, Dec 23:  As many as 10 state universities...

‘Na Thymmei’ festival brings traditions and culture to fore

MEGHALAYA 0
  Guwahati, Dec 23 : The two-day “Na Thymmei’ Festival...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge