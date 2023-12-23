Kolkata Police to send weekly crime reports to Election Commission

Kolkata, Dec 23 : In the backdrop of the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections next year, Kolkata Police will send weekly crime reports from all police stations to the office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), West Bengal.

Accordingly, instructions have been sent from the city police headquarters to all divisional deputy commissioners and officers-in-charges of all police stations so that weekly crime reports under each police station are forwarded to the headquarters every Friday.

Based on the weekly crime reports sent from individual police stations, it will be compiled at the city police headquarters and forwarded to the office of CEO, West Bengal.

City police sources aware of the development said in the individual reports, the officers-in-charge of the police stations have been asked to give detail on the actions taken against the on-record criminals under its jurisdiction, recovery of explosives items and incidences of political clashes in the area among others.

The individual police stations have also been asked to identify the sensitive polling booths under their respective jurisdictions in the last major election and also provide detail on the nature of such booths.

Meanwhile, sources from the office of CEO, West Bengal said that although this process of seeking such information from police forces is a routine affair before any major elections that are conducted under the supervision of the Election Commissioner of India (ECI), this time the process has started a bit early so that the commission can be ready with the relevant data in advance for future actions.

In case of West Bengal, sources from the office of CEO, West Bengal, said the process has started with Kolkata Police and in due course similar weekly reports will be sought from other police commissionerates and district police authorities.