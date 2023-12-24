Delhi records 7.6 degrees minimum temp, air quality still ‘severe’

Shillong, December 24: The national capital woke up to a foggy morning on Sunday with the minimum temperature reaching 7.6 degrees Celsius, said the India Meteorological Department.

The air quality continued to remain in the ‘severe category’ and doctors advised senior citizens and children to avoid going out.

The weather department predicted that on Sunday the maximum temperature is likely to hover around 24 degree Celsius while there will be mainly clear sky.

The air quality at Anand Vihar remained in the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 472, while the NO2 reached 124, or ‘moderate’ level, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Bawana station recorded PM 2.5 at 470 and PM 10 at 428, both in the ‘severe’ category, while the CO reached 108 or ‘moderate’ levels.

The AQI monitoring station at Dwarka Sector 8 recorded PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 467, both in the ‘severe’ category while the NO2 was at 142 and CO was at 129, both in ‘moderate’ levels.

The AQI at the ITO station was in the ‘severe’ category with PM 2.5 at 500 and PM 10 at 451, the NO2 plunged to 118 and CO was at 141, both in the ‘moderate’ level.

The PM 2.5 and PM 10 at Okhla Phase-II was recorded at 500, both in the ‘severe’ category. The NO2 was at 140, in ‘moderate’ level.

At the IGI Airport quality monitoring station, the PM 2.5 was recorded at 459 and PM 10 reached at 411, both in the ‘severe’ category while CO reached at 122, in the’ moderate’ category. (IANS)