Sunday, December 24, 2023
News Alert

Manipur Church bodies call for low-key Christmas amid ongoing conflict

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 24: The collective call of church bodies to hold the coming Christmas in a low-key manner in view of the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur has curbed the spirit of festivity even as many prayed for peace in the trouble-torn state.

Given the situation where cries of bereaved families and those whose houses and properties were destroyed in the strife reverberated across the state, many devout Christians said this Christmas would be about caring and giving for the victims.

Unlike the previous years, the Yuletide air seems restrained in the hill districts and some Christian pockets in Imphal valley.

Tangkhul Baptist Church’s Pastor Rev Khayaipam Khamrang said this year Christmas will be different from preceding years.

“While there would be community celebrations during our service on the evening of Sunday and Monday morning, we’ve encouraged and requested our members not to indulge in lavish spending and grand feasting, and instead use their resources to help those who are marginalised in the current ethnic troubles and those in need,” he added.

“Celebrating Christmas this year would be about sharing, caring for others and less about ourselves, all in the name of Jesus Christ.”

Echoing Khayaipam, a Christian from Nagaram in Imphal, Thuireisang Singlai said this Christmas has not been that great because there has been a conflict between some of their communities.

“Last year it was pretty amazing because all of us were united and celebrated as one. But this year due to the current situation we’re unable to have a grand festival. I hope all of us can come together as one and figure out a solution and live together in peace like before,” he said.

The impact of the strife has also hit the X-Mas gift outlet dealers in Imphal as one of them said that “we used to do brink sale during Christmas but this year we could sell only 25 per cent of what was sold last year. I hope the situation will improve soon”.

Extending its Christmas greetings, the Manipur Naga Youth Organisation (MYNO) expressed heartfelt wishes for peace among the Meitei and Kuki-Zo communities. Emphasising unity and understanding, it urged everyone to build bridges of friendship, fostering harmony across Manipur’s diverse cultures.

MNYO President Athot Keitang affirmed the organisation’s commitment to promoting peace and goodwill, not just during the festive season but year-round.

A few days back, the All Manipur Christian Organisation (AMCO) had called upon heads of denominational churches and Christians of the state to celebrate the ensuing Christmas in a low-key manner in the spirit of peace, forgiveness, love and unity. (IANS)

Previous article
Retired SSP shot dead by terrorists in Kashmir’s Baramulla

Related articles

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

Parineeti gives glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with ‘Santa’ Raghav Chadha

Shillong, December 24: Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently on a vacation to London, UK, with husband and Aam...
Technology

Exports of eco-friendly cars jump 33% to record high in South Korea

Shillong, December 24: South Korea's exports of eco-friendly vehicles surged 32.5 percent on-year to a record high during...
INTERNATIONAL

No pressure from US, Israel a sovereign nation: Netanyahu

Shillong, December 24: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said that Israel is a sovereign nation and there...
ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ

‘Darr’ first went to Aamir, then Ajay and finally to SRK: Juhi Chawla

Shillong, December 24: As ‘Darr’ completes 30 years on Sunday, actress Juhi Chawla recalls how special it was...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Parineeti gives glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with ‘Santa’ Raghav Chadha

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 24: Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently on...

Exports of eco-friendly cars jump 33% to record high in South Korea

Technology 0
Shillong, December 24: South Korea's exports of eco-friendly vehicles...

No pressure from US, Israel a sovereign nation: Netanyahu

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 24: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...
Load more

Popular news

Parineeti gives glimpse into her Christmas celebrations with ‘Santa’ Raghav Chadha

ENTERTAINMENT BUZZ 0
Shillong, December 24: Actress Parineeti Chopra is currently on...

Exports of eco-friendly cars jump 33% to record high in South Korea

Technology 0
Shillong, December 24: South Korea's exports of eco-friendly vehicles...

No pressure from US, Israel a sovereign nation: Netanyahu

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 24: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge