Assam: Interstate drugs racket busted, narcotics worth Rs 10 crore seized

Shillong, December 25: Assam Police along with Border Security Force (BSF) personnel have busted an interstate drugs racket and arrested at least five persons who hail from Manipur, officials said, adding that narcotics worth Rs 10 crore have also been seized.

The operation was carried out in Cachar district on Monday.

According to the police, based on secret inputs, an operation was planned along with the BSF in the Chalchapra area of Cachar district where a vehicle bearing registration number of Meghalaya was intercepted.

“Upon searching the vehicle, five packets of 50,000 Yaba tablets were recovered from hidden chambers,” a senior police officer said.

The police claimed that the international market value of the seized narcotics substance must be around Rs 10 crore.

The arrested persons have been identified as Munglian Khup, P. Thangkhan Lun, Dpu Khan Lian, N. Alex Laljahao, and Paulianmuan, all natives of Churachandpur district in Manipur, the police said.

The police also claimed that the consignment of drugs was transported from Churachandpur district and was moving towards Guwahati.

Praising the efforts of the security forces, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “Acting on a tip-off, Cachar police along with BSF conducted a search operation and seized a vehicle coming from a neighbouring state carrying YABA tablets worth ₹10 crore from Chalchapra area of Silchar. Five persons have been apprehended in this regard. Further investigation is going on. Good job Assam Police.” (IANS)