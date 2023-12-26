Tuesday, December 26, 2023
CRIME

Five held for consuming liquor in govt school in Bihar

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 26: After the ‘liquor party’ at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), teachers of a governmnet school in Banka district were allegedly found involved in a similar party inside the school premises on Monday evening.

When the excise department learnt about the incident, they raided the school located at Chilkawar village under Rajaun block and arrested five persons including two teachers and a midday meal vender.

“We have learnt that a liquor and mutton party was underway in the government primary school in Chilkawar village. Accordingly, we conducted raids and arrested the five persons. They were having a liquor party in the kitchen of the school,” said Mukesh Kumar Das, Sub-inspector of Banka.

The alleged two teachers have been identified as Bajrangi Das, and Amresh Kumar — both teachers of primary school in Chilkawar village. Besides them, other accused have been identified as Dhananjay Kumar, MDM vender, Kumar Gaurav, a plumber, and Pradeep Kumar.

“We have arrested the accused under the liquor prohibition Act. Legal process is underway,” Das added. (IANS)

Previous article
Assam: Interstate drugs racket busted, narcotics worth Rs 10 crore seized

Related articles

Covid-19

JN.1 driving death rates in China: Report

Shillong, December 26: Amid the global rise in fresh Covid-19 cases, China is reportedly experiencing increasing death rates...
Technology

S.Korean orbiter Danuri releases photographic map of moon

Shillong, December 26: South Korea's unmanned lunar orbiter Danuri has released a comprehensive photographic map of the moon...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel will pay heavy price for killing Brig Gen Mousavi: Iran President

Shillong, December 26: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Israel will pay a heavy price for killing...
Politics

Lok Sabha polls: New Congress leadership starts reassessment in MP

Shillong, December 26: The new leadership of Madhya Pradesh Congress has started the reassessment of the state organisation...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

JN.1 driving death rates in China: Report

Covid-19 0
Shillong, December 26: Amid the global rise in fresh...

S.Korean orbiter Danuri releases photographic map of moon

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: South Korea's unmanned lunar orbiter Danuri...

Israel will pay heavy price for killing Brig Gen Mousavi: Iran President

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 26: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said...
Load more

Popular news

JN.1 driving death rates in China: Report

Covid-19 0
Shillong, December 26: Amid the global rise in fresh...

S.Korean orbiter Danuri releases photographic map of moon

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: South Korea's unmanned lunar orbiter Danuri...

Israel will pay heavy price for killing Brig Gen Mousavi: Iran President

INTERNATIONAL 0
Shillong, December 26: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge