Tuesday, December 26, 2023
Business

Bulls are likely to wait for the New Year for further action

By: The Shillong Times

Date:

Share post:

Shillong, December 26: The global rally in December led by the US market has lifted most markets significantly, and India was fortunate to have the lift from the state election results too, says V.K. Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

The 6 per cent rally in Nifty in December has heated up the market a bit and the bulls are likely to wait for the New Year for further action. High valuations continue to be a short-term concern, he said.

However, the global market construct continues to be favourable with the US inflation, bond yields and the dollar index trending down.

Buy on dips continue to be the best strategy in the present market context. Safety is in large-caps. Automobile sector is well placed for a cyclical upswing, he added.

Vaishali Parekh, Vice President – Technical Research, Prabhudas Lilladher said Nifty after taking support near the 21,000 zone has witnessed a decent pullback to improve the bias once again and would need a decisive breach above the important resistance zone of 21,500 levels to carry on with the momentum and confirm a breakout for further rise in the coming days.

The index has maintained the strong uptrend as of now and only a decisive breach below 20,800 zone shall weaken the bias and expect further slide, Parekh said.

BSE Sensex is up 278 points at 71,384 points on Tuesday. NTPC, M&M, Wipro, Tata Steel, Powergrid are up more than one per cent. (IANS)

Previous article
Biryani is the most-ordered dish on Zomato in 2023: Report
Next article
Over 4.25 lakh tech employees lose jobs in 2023, layoffs continue during holidays

Related articles

Covid-19

JN.1 driving death rates in China: Report

Shillong, December 26: Amid the global rise in fresh Covid-19 cases, China is reportedly experiencing increasing death rates...
Technology

S.Korean orbiter Danuri releases photographic map of moon

Shillong, December 26: South Korea's unmanned lunar orbiter Danuri has released a comprehensive photographic map of the moon...
CRIME

Five held for consuming liquor in govt school in Bihar

Shillong, December 26: After the 'liquor party' at the Darbhanga Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), teachers of a...
INTERNATIONAL

Israel will pay heavy price for killing Brig Gen Mousavi: Iran President

Shillong, December 26: Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has said that Israel will pay a heavy price for killing...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

JN.1 driving death rates in China: Report

Covid-19 0
Shillong, December 26: Amid the global rise in fresh...

S.Korean orbiter Danuri releases photographic map of moon

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: South Korea's unmanned lunar orbiter Danuri...

Five held for consuming liquor in govt school in Bihar

CRIME 0
Shillong, December 26: After the 'liquor party' at the...
Load more

Popular news

JN.1 driving death rates in China: Report

Covid-19 0
Shillong, December 26: Amid the global rise in fresh...

S.Korean orbiter Danuri releases photographic map of moon

Technology 0
Shillong, December 26: South Korea's unmanned lunar orbiter Danuri...

Five held for consuming liquor in govt school in Bihar

CRIME 0
Shillong, December 26: After the 'liquor party' at the...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted withIndoAge