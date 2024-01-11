Thursday, January 11, 2024
Manipur Home Dept gives permission to flag off truncated ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Imphal

By: Agencies

Imphal, Jan 10:  A few hours after the Congress leaders announced Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh’s decision to turn down the Opposition party’s request to use the Hapta Kangjeibung Palace compound ground in Imphal for launching the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ led by former Congress party President Rahul Gandhi on January 14, the state Home Department asked the District Magistrate of Imphal East to give limited permission to the Congress to initiate the January 14 event.

The Imphal East district administration in an order said.“……..considering the prevailing law and order situation and circumstances, only flagging off of the yatra with a limited number of participants, is hereby allowed on January, 14, 2024 to prevent any untoward incident and disturbance in law and order. The number and names of the participants shall be provided in advance to this office to enable this office to take all necessary precautionary measures.”

Earlier, after meeting the Chief Minister, state Congress President Keisham Meghachandra Singh said that the party was now considering three other alternative venues to launch the yatra.

“The BJP Government’s refusal to use the public ground for a non-political purpose is very unfortunate and undemocratic. We are now looking for three alternative venues of private lands to launch the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra through a big rally,” Meghachandra Singh told the media.

Terming the Manipur Government’s decision as murder of democracy and violation of peoples’ right, the Congress leader said that the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will be launched as scheduled by the AICC.

He said that on January 14 several leaders of the party, including party President Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Ministers and MPs from across the country will gather in Manipur for a peaceful rally.

On Monday, Congress leaders led by Meghachandra Singh met Manipur Chief Secretary Vineet Joshi and requested him to provide permission to hold the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra launching meeting at the Hapta Kangjeibung ground.

“The Chief Secretary assured us that the government will inform us about the permission by Monday evening itself,” a Congress leader said.

He said that the party had applied to the government on January 2 seeking permission for the launching of the yatra at Hapta Kangjeibung.

 

