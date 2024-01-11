Thursday, January 11, 2024
KHNAM concerned over failure of Himas tp abide by rules in fixing fees for land document

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 11: The Khun Hynniewtrep National Awakening Movement (KHNAM) on Thursday raised concern over the failure of some of the Himas to comply with the provisions laid under the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Regulation and Administration of Land) Act, 2021 while fixing the fees for issuing of the land document.

The leaders of KHNAM met KHADC Chief Executive Member (CEM), Pyniaid Sing Syiem to apprise him on this matter.

While speaking to reporters, KHNAM working president, Thomas Passah said that as per Section 6(8) and section 7(2) of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Regulation and Administration of Land) Act, 2021, the Executive Committee (EC) on August 4 last year had issued a notification to empower Syiem and Hima to fix the fees for issuing of the land deed and other related documents.

“We have received complaints that the different Himas are not following the directive of the council and they are fixing their own rate per square feet,” he said.

According to Passah, the fees which the Himas are charging for the land deed include Rs 2000 for the land under 5000 sq ft, Rs 3500 for the land above 5000 sq ft and below 10,000 sq. ft, Rs 7000 for the plot of land above 10,000 sq ft and under 20000 sq ft, Rs 10,000 for the land from one acre to 10 acres and Rs 40,000 for the land above 10 acres.

The KHNAM working president has suggested that the council should take steps to ensure that the various Dorbar Shnongs, Raid, Himas strictly follow the provisions laid down under the Khasi Hills Autonomous District (Regulation and Administration of Land) Act, 2021.

“The fees charged by the different Himas has put the landowners in great difficulties to register their land within the jurisdiction of the council,” he said.

Passah also urged upon the KHADC to take steps to encourage people to register their land with the council.

Meghalaya govt takes steps to ensure safety, efficiency at Umiam Stage-I dam
Manipur Home Dept gives permission to flag off truncated ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from Imphal
