‘Swachh Tirtha Campaign’ to transform Assam’s pilgrimage sites

Guwahati, Jan 11: In an effort to enhance the sanctity of pilgrimage sites, a sweeping cleanliness initiative, ‘Swachh Tirtha Campaign’, is set to take effect in Assam from January 14 to 21, 2024.

Aligned with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Urban) initiative under the Union ministry of housing and urban affairs, the extensive campaign aims to clean temples and religious places across the country.

A comprehensive clean-up endeavour will be launched under the vigilant supervision of the Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Assam, operating under the aegis of the department of housing and urban affairs.

The initiative will involve massive cleaning activities at all religious sites in the state and its surroundings.

The pivotal details of this initiative were deliberated upon at a review meeting chaired by Assam housing and urban affairs minister Ashok Singhal at Janata Bhawan here on Thursday.

“Local bodies and temple management committees or trusts will play a pivotal role in ensuring the success of the campaign by actively engaging local communities and self-help groups. The goal is not only to achieve immediate visible cleanliness but also to enhance overall sanitation and waste management practices,” official sources said.

Urban local bodies will organise dynamic cleanliness campaigns, channelling wartime vigour to maintain and beautify temple premises, including upgrading toilet infrastructure at religious places.

The involvement of students, youths, members of self-help groups, as well as NCC and NSS cadets, will be strongly encouraged, fostering a sense of collective responsibility.