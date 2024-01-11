Plain belt NGO accuses brick kiln operators of kidnap after secretary goes missing

Phulbari, Jan 11: In a sensational new development, the Anti Corruption Foundation of India (ACFI) has accused some illegal brick kiln owners of kidnapping their general secretary, Atikul Islam, after he went missing from the Hatsingimari market in the evening yesterday, Jan 10.

In the FIR filed at the Hallidayganj PS under West Garo Hills (WGH), Billal Hossain, the state in-charge for Meghalaya for the foundation stated that Islam had gone to the market at about 8 PM yesterday and never returned home. They later heard that he was picked up by some brick kiln owners against whom a complaint had been submitted for illegally running brick kilns.

“He was attacked by the group and threatened to withdraw the complaint that he had filed but because he refused to do so, he was kidnapped by them.

A missing persons case has been filed at the Hallidayganj PS. The NGO however has not named anyone in the case.

Confirming the receipt of the FIR, superintendent of police, WGH, Abraham T Sangma stated that an investigation was currently underway.