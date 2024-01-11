Meghalaya Games Torch to arrive in Tura on Friday

Tura, Jan 11: The torch relay of the 5th Meghalaya Games organized by the Meghalaya State Olympic Association (MSOA) in collaboration with Department of Sports and Youth Affairs (DSYA), is set to arrive at Rongram on Friday and ultimately expected to reach Tura at 6pm where it will rest at the District Auditorium, Tura.

The Flagging Off ceremony began earlier on January 9 at 11 am from the SSA Grounds, Shillong. The said relay took the route from Shillong to Tura via Mairang, Nongstoin and Williamnagar road in East Garo HIlls.

The Torch Relay Ceremony can be witnessed by the public at Tura, the District Headquarters of West Garo Hills.