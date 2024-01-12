Committee to mark Netaji’s birthday

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 11: The general meeting of the Greater Shillong Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Birthday Celebration Committee (GSNSCBBCC), was held here recently and during the meeting, it was decided that like every year, this year also the birth anniversary of Netaji will be celebrated at the State Central Library premises on January 23.

The office bearer of the committee remains the same with Naba Bhattacharjee as president, J L Das as advisor, and other executive members.

The committee will celebrate the birthday of Netaji in a befitting manner, as usual, to pay homage to the ‘Patriot of Patriots’. Rituals like floral tribute, INA Songs, and lighting of candles, etc will be done as in the past.

The Assam Rifles Band will also be invited this year.

The committee also informed that the pride distribution for the art and essay competition held in 2022 will be held during the day.

‘Due to unavoidable circumstances, we couldn’t hold the prize distribution ceremony on time. We sincerely apologise for the long delay’, the committee said in the statement.

Other agendas of the committee were discussed during the general meeting of the GSNSCBBCC.