MEGHALAYA

NGH DC transferred after ordering probe against illegal betel smuggling

By: From Our Correspondent

Resubelpara, Jan 11: The Deputy Commissioner of North Garo Hills, Kumari Mithali Chandra had on January 4 initiated an investigation after the Achik Youth Council (AYC) complained over alleged illegal smuggling of betel nuts from Bangladesh through various borders of the state.
However, the latest reports suggest that the deputy commissioner has been transferred and the investigation will now be handled by the ADC.
The DC had ordered a probe into the matter on the same day as the filing of the complaint by the AYC.
The NGO had asserted that dried betel nut was being brought from Burma through Bangladesh through the Dawki-Nongstoin, Shallang, Songsak-Medipathar, and Rongjeng-Dainadubi routes, with the final destination being Matia, Assam. These are then sold to various markets in the country with even some companies buying the smuggled material.
“Reports are suggesting a substantial scale of this trade, involving approximately 12 fully loaded trucks, each transporting around 12 metric tons of supari nightly. What is disconcerting is the indication that no financial contribution has been made to the Government of India or the Government of Meghalaya,” said AYC secretary, Maxbirth G Momin.
Earlier the same issue had been reported by various news channels of the trade taking place with the active support of some people in the leadership of the state. What this illegal trade has also done is to decrease the rate of the local variety, causing massive losses to the farming community.
The NGO requested a collaborative effort by the district administration and the community to combat what was taking place in full view and knowledge of various sections of the administration while also seeking an investigation into what was taking place.
DC Mithali, following the complaint, had appointed an MCS officer, Nipon Hajong in charge of the investigation.

