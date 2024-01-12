State BJP, ABVP urge govt to hold teacher’s appointment in Dadenggre

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 11: The State BJP and the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Meghalaya have asked the state government to keep the appointment for the post of assistant teacher to Government L P Schools under Dadenrgre Subdivision, West Garo Hills on hold citing discrepancy in the results.

Pointing out that it is an unreserved post, Tura MDC and state BJP vice president, Bernard Marak questioned the absence of names from the Hajong, Koch, Rabha communities for the post.

The ABVP stated, “The recent result declared by the state education department for the post of an assistant teacher to Government LP School under Dadenggre Subdivision, West Garo Hills for MTET passed candidate, especially for the unreserved category raises many questions and the government must give the stay order in the recruitment process”.

Stating that there must be a proper investigation to bring out the reasons for such discrepancy in the results, the ABVP questioned, “Were no tribal brothers and sisters equally competent that none of them got featured in the UR category list? How is it that only one community dominated all the 33 seats of the UR category out of 34?”

It questioned whether there is no other community in that region is educationally competent to the aforementioned post, and who is responsible for creating such an educational divide that one community is so competent and other communities are not competent at all.