Elaborate preparations under way for Prez visit

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 12: Elaborate arrangements are under way for the arrival of President of India, Droupadi Murmu to the hill state later this month.

Shillong is preparing to be bedecked ahead of the President’s visit. At different locations, workers can be seen refurbishing footpaths and potholes.

President Murmu will visit Shillong on January 16 after inaugurating the Meghalaya Games 2023 in Tura on January 15.

She will land at Shillong ALG and then head to Mawphlang Sacred Groves. Murmu is also scheduled to virtually inaugurate some projects. Later in the evening, she will also attend a programme at Raj Bhawan, Shillong.

Insofar as security is concerned, the Shillong Police said that adequate security arrangements have been made in view of the President’s visit to Shillong.

East Khasi Hills district police chief, Sylvester Nongtnger, said that vehicular traffic will be halted for 30 minutes prior to the arrival of the President on January 16 at all junctions.

However, vehicles involved in emergency service will be allowed to ply.

In view of the VVIP movement, certain inconveniences will prevail due to staggering of vehicles in various places of the city, particularly on the route taken by the VVIP.

The police have requested the general public to avoid travelling towards Mawngap and in and around Shillong city, unless necessary.