Friday, January 12, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Elaborate preparations under way for Prez visit

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 12: Elaborate arrangements are under way for the arrival of President of India, Droupadi Murmu to the hill state later this month.
Shillong is preparing to be bedecked ahead of the President’s visit. At different locations, workers can be seen refurbishing footpaths and potholes.
President Murmu will visit Shillong on January 16 after inaugurating the Meghalaya Games 2023 in Tura on January 15.
She will land at Shillong ALG and then head to Mawphlang Sacred Groves. Murmu is also scheduled to virtually inaugurate some projects. Later in the evening, she will also attend a programme at Raj Bhawan, Shillong.
Insofar as security is concerned, the Shillong Police said that adequate security arrangements have been made in view of the President’s visit to Shillong.
East Khasi Hills district police chief, Sylvester Nongtnger, said that vehicular traffic will be halted for 30 minutes prior to the arrival of the President on January 16 at all junctions.
However, vehicles involved in emergency service will be allowed to ply.
In view of the VVIP movement, certain inconveniences will prevail due to staggering of vehicles in various places of the city, particularly on the route taken by the VVIP.
The police have requested the general public to avoid travelling towards Mawngap and in and around Shillong city, unless necessary.

Previous article
Byrnihat remains most polluted ‘city’ in 2023
Next article
Laitumkhrah hawkers may be shifted by Feb
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

TMC ‘dawdling’ stops

 Party top brass set to leave for Kolkata  TMC-Congress truck may be possible By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 12: After a...
MEGHALAYA

Laitumkhrah hawkers may be shifted by Feb

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 11: Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday held a meeting to review the proposed...
MEGHALAYA

Byrnihat remains most polluted ‘city’ in 2023

From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Jan 12: Byrnihat was the most polluted urban centre in the country in 2023,...
MEGHALAYA

AICC leader justifies party’s Ayodhya invite snub

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 12: AICC Spokesperson Anuma Acharya, on Thursday justified the stand of the Grand Old...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

TMC ‘dawdling’ stops

MEGHALAYA 0
 Party top brass set to leave for Kolkata  TMC-Congress truck...

Laitumkhrah hawkers may be shifted by Feb

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 11: Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh...

Byrnihat remains most polluted ‘city’ in 2023

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Jan 12: Byrnihat was the...
Load more

Popular news

TMC ‘dawdling’ stops

MEGHALAYA 0
 Party top brass set to leave for Kolkata  TMC-Congress truck...

Laitumkhrah hawkers may be shifted by Feb

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 11: Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh...

Byrnihat remains most polluted ‘city’ in 2023

MEGHALAYA 0
From CK Nayak NEW DELHI, Jan 12: Byrnihat was the...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge