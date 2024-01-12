Friday, January 12, 2024
Laitumkhrah hawkers may be shifted by Feb

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 11: Cabinet Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh on Thursday held a meeting to review the proposed relocation of 80 hawkers to Veronica Lane in order to free the pavements from Laitumkhrah police point to Beat House before the reopening of schools next month.
Representatives of the Municipal Board, Deputy Commissioner’s office, police and Urban Affairs and PHE departments attended the meeting.
“I had called for a review meeting…to discuss the very pertinent matter of re-location of hawkers in my constituency, particularly the stretch from (Laitumkhrah) police point to Beat House,” Lyngdoh told reporters.
“It is beyond discussing the matter of disruption and nuisance being felt by the citizens at large coming to Laitumkhrah as well as those who live there. Our footpaths are beyond access. The pedestrians are not able to utilise them,” the minister said.
She also said that it was through concerted efforts that the Deputy Chief Minister of PWD was impressed upon and convinced for the laying of tiles on the pavements that are commonly used by students and officegoers. She lamented that they have not been able to use those spaces efficiently.
“At the Veronica Lane, the blacktopping is complete and the road is looking nice. We have a correct pavement size for the relocation of hawkers. We now need to make sure the project is completed,” Lyngdoh said.  She said she will get the required funds to make available drinking water, toilets and other facilities for the hawkers.
“We are likely to be able to access funds of about Rs 1 crore from the Food Safety department which is part of the Health department,” she said.
She added, “This will be a holistic relocation of the hawkers. I hope the people of Laitumkhrah will be able to benefit. If we get our heads together, nothing is impossible.”

