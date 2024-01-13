Saturday, January 13, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Ampareen willing to debate in Hindi

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 12: NPP candidate for Shillong parliamentarian seat, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Friday said that she is ready to put her point across in Hindi in Parliament, if she is elected as an MP.
Stating that 90 per cent of the debate in Parliament occurs in Hindi, Lyngdoh told reporters, “I am ready to speak in Hindi to ensure that the voice of the people from Meghalaya can be heard well.”
She, however, asserted that she does not subscribe to the imposition of Hindi language on the people.
“But if leaders from Delhi come to Meghalaya, then they should speak the language which our people understand. It is not unacceptable if leaders speak the language when majority of our people do not understand it,” she said.
Lyngdoh also said she is against any forceful conversion or intimidation by any religious groups.
“We need to give respect to every religion. We are secular country and we need to protect it at any cost,” Lyngdoh said.
In connection with issues afflicting the state, the NPP leader said she will voice the need to strengthen the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.
“We cannot allow any move to weaken this constitutional provision which safeguards and protects the rights, culture and identity of the indigenous community of the state.”
She also assured to push for recognition to Khasi language under the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution.
It may be mentioned that the NPP is likely to officially launch the campaign of Lyngdoh after the culmination of Meghalaya Games 2023.

