MEGHALAYA

Govt constitutes panel to evaluate proposal for new crematoriums

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 12: After the High Court of Meghalaya took cognizance of the need for adequate facilities in the state to afford a dignified process of cremation or burial, the state government has constituted a bid evaluation committee for setting up of electric hybrid crematorium in New Shillong, Jowai, Nongpoh and Tura.
The Director of Urban Affairs department will be the Chairman of the new committee, while members will constitute Chief Executive Officers of Shillong, Tura and Jowai municipal boards, Chairman of Nongpoh Town Committee, Environmental Engineer, Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, and Superintending Engineer, Urban Affairs department.
It may be mentioned that the High Court recently had directed the state to submit a report on the facilities of cremation and burial available in Shillong and other major towns.
A PIL was instituted after the Seng Khasi Hima Mawsynram, Mawsynram Syiemship, addressed a letter to former Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee.
The court had observed that it is necessary to ensure that there are adequate facilities available not only in Shillong but elsewhere in the major towns in the state to afford a dignified process of cremation or burial.

