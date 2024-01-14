President’s visit: Commuters told to avoid using NH-51

From Our Correspondent

TURA, Jan 13: In view of the visit to the town of Tura by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, for the upcoming Meghalaya Games starting on January 15, West Garo Hills (WGH) Police has released an advisory for vehicles asking people going to Shillong or Guwahati to avoid using the NH-51, the route that will be taken by the VVIPs.

“This is for information of the general public that the President of India, Droupadi Murmu will be visiting Tura on January 15. In view of the movement of the VVIP, there will be certain inconveniences due to staggering of vehicles in various places of Tura town and on the route taken by the VVIP. Public are hereby requested to avoid travelling towards Tura town and adjoining areas unless necessary,” said the advisory by the district police chief, Abraham T Sangma.

He added that vehicular traffic would be halted for 1 hour prior to the arrival of the VVIP on January 15 in the afternoon at all the junctions. Further, there will be no entry of heavy vehicles and trucks towards Tura for 24 hours prior to the arrival of VVIP till the departure.

The advisory further added that individuals intending to commute towards Guwahati and Shillong on January 15 and 16 from South West Garo Hills, Mankachar, Assam, have been requested to avoid taking Tura route and instead travel via AMPT route. Individuals intending to commute towards Guwahati and Shillong on the same day from Baghmara, South Garo Hills District are requested to travel via Siju, Rongjeng route. Further commuters have been informed to refrain from road site parking of vehicles on the route to be taken by the president from the morning of Jan 15 till the afternoon.

Emergency services have been exempted.

Lastly the advisory stated that a dedicated team of officers and traffic personnel have been set up to ensure the implementation of these traffic arrangements. For any inquiries or assistance related to traffic arrangements one can contact the Police Control Room (PCR) at 8837423053 and 9O89199054.