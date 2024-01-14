Teacher appointment issue: BJP sniffs political agenda

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 13: The State BJP on Saturday said that the state government’s refusal to revaluate and inquire into the appointment of assistant teachers under the unreserved category in government lower primary schools under Dadenggre Sub-Division in West Garo Hills seems to be a political maneuvering in view of the Lok Sabha elections.

As against the demand of the BJP and the ABVP to revaluate the appointment, the state government had on Friday stated that there are no discrepancies in the appointment of assistant teachers to government LP Schools under Dadenrgre Subdivision, West Garo Hills and that the result was declared based on merit.

“So they mean to say that people from other communities are not qualified enough. We are not against any community but in the unreserved category, out of 34 posts, 33 are from a particular community. What about others and why no names from any other community were reflected in this list,” said Tura MDC and BJP vice president, Bernard Marak, on Saturday.

He questioned Education Minister Rakkam Sangma’s statement on the merit list, Marak said, “The Education minister is saying it is all in the merit list, but can it be justified why no names from other community is not there? At least if there were one from each community, it would have been justified,” he added.

Asking the state government to put a stay on the appointment and re-evaluate, he said, “We are talking about the unreserved category and it has to be revaluated otherwise the way the government is trying to cover it up, it looks like other tribes and communities are not qualified enough”.

“This purely seems to be a political manoeuvring because Lok Sabha elections are round the corner and they are trying to get votes from a particular community leaving aside others,” he added.

He said the government has to justify the appointments as no one believes that Khasi, Jaintia, Garos, Hajongs and Koch people are not qualified enough.