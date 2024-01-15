Monday, January 15, 2024
Army signs MoA with MSCI to facilitate cashless treatment

By: From Our Correspondent

​Guwahati, Jan 15: A Memorandum of Agreement  (MoA) has been signed  between Indian Army and Mizoram State Cancer Institute (MSCI) at Aizwal in Mizoram today to facilitate, Cashless and Capless Medical Treatment to Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) beneficiaries and their dependents across the State of Mizoram which includes ECHS beneficences of Assam Rifles at CGHS rates.

This will alleviate the difficulties of beneficences and their dependents who were travelling to other North East States, Specially to Assam to avail treatment for Cancer. Also, to assist the ESM in obtaining hassle free treatment at MSCI, the local Military Authority has also established a help Centre at the hospital.

The MSCI is one of the premier Cancer Hospital located in Aizwal. On behalf of Headquarters Eastern Command, HQ 101 Area and Central Organisation ECHS , the Memorandum of Agreement was signed by Regional Director, ECHS , Guwahati with the Director , MSCI, Aizwal.

 

