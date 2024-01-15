Monday, January 15, 2024
MEGHALAYANews Alert

Advocate Nonglait keen to contest LS from Shillong in BJP ticket

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

Shillong, Jan 15: Advocate, Fenela L. Nonglait has informed that she is planning to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from the Shillong Parliamentary seat provided she gets the BJP ticket.
While speaking to reporters here on Monday, Nonglait also stated that she was not going to contest if she failed to get the BJP ticket adding that she had join the party since it is mandatory to be eligible for the party ticket.
Nonglait said that she did not want the vote of the people to be wasted by contesting as an independent candidate.
Meanwhile, the senior advocate said that she has not been active in mainstream politics for the past ten years.
It may be mentioned that Nonglait was previously associated with HSPDP and later she joined the Congress.

Previous article
Assam govt revives Magh Bihu tradition of bulbul fights after 9 years
Next article
Army signs MoA with MSCI to facilitate cashless treatment
spot_img

Related articles

Technology

WhatsApp’s new feature lets you share polls in channels on iOS

Shillong, January 15: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature to some beta testers that will...
INTERNATIONAL

PM Modi, President Putin hold talks on stronger defence, trade ties

New Delhi, Jan 15:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a telephonic conversation with Russian President Vladimir...
NATIONAL

Delhi airport chaos: Who is responsible for delays – Aviation Ministry or airline operators?

New Delhi, Jan 15: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in the last two days has experienced significant...
NATIONAL

Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth’s police custody extended by five days by Goa court

Panaji, Jan 15 : A Goa court on Monday extended by five days the police custody of Artificial...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

WhatsApp’s new feature lets you share polls in channels on iOS

Technology 0
Shillong, January 15: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out...

PM Modi, President Putin hold talks on stronger defence, trade ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 15:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Delhi airport chaos: Who is responsible for delays – Aviation Ministry or airline operators?

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 15: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI)...
Load more

Popular news

WhatsApp’s new feature lets you share polls in channels on iOS

Technology 0
Shillong, January 15: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out...

PM Modi, President Putin hold talks on stronger defence, trade ties

INTERNATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 15:  Prime Minister Narendra Modi on...

Delhi airport chaos: Who is responsible for delays – Aviation Ministry or airline operators?

NATIONAL 0
New Delhi, Jan 15: Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI)...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge