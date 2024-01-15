Advocate Nonglait keen to contest LS from Shillong in BJP ticket

Shillong, Jan 15: Advocate, Fenela L. Nonglait has informed that she is planning to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha poll from the Shillong Parliamentary seat provided she gets the BJP ticket.

While speaking to reporters here on Monday, Nonglait also stated that she was not going to contest if she failed to get the BJP ticket adding that she had join the party since it is mandatory to be eligible for the party ticket.

Nonglait said that she did not want the vote of the people to be wasted by contesting as an independent candidate.

Meanwhile, the senior advocate said that she has not been active in mainstream politics for the past ten years.

It may be mentioned that Nonglait was previously associated with HSPDP and later she joined the Congress.