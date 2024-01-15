Monday, January 15, 2024
Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth’s police custody extended by five days by Goa court

By: Agencies

Panaji, Jan 15 : A Goa court on Monday extended by five days the police custody of Artificial Intelligence (AI) startup CEO Suchana Seth, arrested for allegedly killing her four-year-old son at a service apartment in the coastal state.

The 39-year-old Seth was arrested on January 9 from Chitradurga district of Karnataka, while she was heading to Bengaluru in a cab.

Initially she was sent to six days’ police custody and on Monday her custody was extended by five days.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vishwesh Karpe, told IANS, “Seth was produced in court today and her custody was extended by five days.”

According to police, Seth who is a native of West Bengal was settled in Bengaluru. She was married to a Keralite and the couple is now divorced.

She had checked into a service apartment in Candolim, north Goa, on January 7 with her four-year-old son and left for Bengaluru the next day after allegedly committing the crime, police said.

Police said that the incident came to light after housekeeping staff went to clean the apartment on Monday and noticed some bloodstains on the floor of the room.

IANS

