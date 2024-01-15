Monday, January 15, 2024
New irregularity surfaces in teachers’ recruitment in Bengal

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 15: Fresh irregularities in the school job case have now surfaced in West Bengal after WBSSC could not locate the recruitment process record of 58 secondary and higher secondary teachers in different state-run schools.

The West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) has recently come across this anomaly while reviewing the records of teachers recruited by it during a specific period, sources from the State Education Department said.

According to them, the commission has come across 58 such teachers, whose records of association with certain state-run schools are there but the records of their recruitment process they went through are missing.

Of these 58 teachers, 40 are in the secondary category, while 18 are in the higher secondary category.

The commission, sources added, has also updated the Calcutta High Court about these 58 teachers in a detailed affidavit.

The commission has informed the court of not having any knowledge or records of their recruitment process, including the details related to their personal tests and interviews.

Admitting that this is a new and unique form of irregularity that has surfaced since investigation on the multi-crore cash-for-school job case in West Bengal started, State Education Department sources said that following this revelation, the jobs of these 58 teachers have now become uncertain.

Legal experts are of the opinion that if at a later stage it is found for sure that these 58 teachers got their job totally bypassing the commission as well as not going through the regular and official recruitment process, then bigger trouble besides losing jobs are awaiting them.

In that case legal experts feel the court might even ask them to return the salaries they received as teachers so far. (IANS)

