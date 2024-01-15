Monday, January 15, 2024
WhatsApp’s new feature lets you share polls in channels on iOS

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 15: Meta-owned WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out a new feature to some beta testers that will let users share polls in channels on iOS.

As shown in the screenshot shared by WABetaInfo, some beta testers can explore a new poll option right within their own channels.

The channel owner can see if this feature is enabled for their account by opening the chat attachment menu within their channel.

“While creating a poll, channel owners can also restrict it to a single choice by disabling the multiple answers option, providing a flexible voting experience for channel followers,” the report said.

According to the report, this feature ensures the protection and confidentiality of poll votes, assuring that the choices of channel followers remain secure and anonymous during polling. All participants will only be able to see the total number of votes without knowing who specifically contributed to the poll. Meanwhile, WhatsApp has started to roll out a new feature that lets iOS users create, edit and share their own stickers.

“You can now turn your photos into stickers or edit existing stickers. In other news, you’ll likely have to show the entire group chat how you did it. Rolling out now on iOS,” WhatsApp wrote in a post on Instagram.

With WhatsApp’s editing tools, you can customise stickers with text, drawings, and the ability to overlay other stickers.

When you send a custom sticker, it automatically saves in your sticker tray so you can reuse it whenever you want. (IANS)

