MEGHALAYA

Ampareen pans 'absent' Pala

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 15: Cabinet Minister and NPP candidate for the Shillong Lok Sabha seat, Ampareen Lyngdoh on Monday took a dig at sitting MP, Vincent H Pala for his frequent absence from the parliamentary constituency.
She told reporters that she heard people complaining about the MP not spending enough time in the constituency. The gap between the MP and the people has been widening, she said. Insisting that she is not under any pressure for the Lok Sabha polls, a new turf for her, she said she would like to be an MP who is seen and heard. “Our party is working on a 20-point programme covering issues it wants to highlight during the campaign,” she said, advising her political opponents to refrain from personal attacks.
She also said she is not afraid of the pending Central Bureau of Investigation case against her.
Lyngdoh said she would not be surprised if her opponents indulge in negativity as the elections approach although the “allegations against the NPP-led MDA government are baseless”.

