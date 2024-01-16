Tuesday, January 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Govt may explore idea of toy train to Shillong

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 15: The Meghalaya government will explore the idea of introducing a toy train in the state.
Disclosing this, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh told The Shillong Times on Monday that everything depends on feasibility. He said no feasibility exercise has been carried out. “The more important thing is that the Shillong Ropeway project is finally taking off. It will be a great leap to take Meghalaya tourism forward,” he said.
He said the government will conduct a cost-benefit analysis and feasibility exercise on the toy train idea.
The introduction of toy trains is expected to boost the state’s tourism sector further. However, it all depends on the stand of the pressure groups. While a majority of the ministers favour the introduction of railways, the pressure groups stand opposed to it due to fear over the possible influx of illegal immigrants. They want the government to first put in place a mechanism to check influx before introducing railways.
Recently, an official of the Northeast Frontier Railway had stated that it would be wonderful if toy trains are introduced in Meghalaya.
The official also said that laying a track for toy trains till Shillong would be feasible as the city is situated at a much lower elevation of 1,525 meters. Darjeeling, the only hill station in the region to have toy trains, is located at an elevation of 2,045 metres.
Arunachal government is said to be considering introducing a toy train till the picturesque India-China border town of Tawang.

Previous article
Ampareen pans ‘absent’ Pala
Next article
RDA meet to chart LS poll campaign roadmap
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

President Murmu inaugurates 5th M’laya Games amidst fanfare

From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 15: All roads led to the PA Sangma Stadium on Monday evening even as...
MEGHALAYA

VPP taunts NPP over plans to extend terms of ADCs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 15: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Monday took a subtle dig...
MEGHALAYA

Several KHADC MDCs set to join NPP

By Our Reporter Shillong, Jan 15: The ruling NPP is anticipated to receive a significant boost in the KHADC...
MEGHALAYA

Security tightened ahead of President’s visit to Shillong

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 15: On the eve of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Shillong, security has been...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

President Murmu inaugurates 5th M’laya Games amidst fanfare

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 15: All roads led to...

VPP taunts NPP over plans to extend terms of ADCs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 15: The Voice of the...

Several KHADC MDCs set to join NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Jan 15: The ruling NPP is...
Load more

Popular news

President Murmu inaugurates 5th M’laya Games amidst fanfare

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 15: All roads led to...

VPP taunts NPP over plans to extend terms of ADCs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 15: The Voice of the...

Several KHADC MDCs set to join NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Jan 15: The ruling NPP is...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge