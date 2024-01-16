RDA meet to chart LS poll campaign roadmap

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 15: The UDP and HSPDP, which make up the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), are scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

According to a senior UDP leader, the RDA plans to officially launch Robertjune Kharjahrin’s campaign in February, when he is expected to run for the Shillong parliamentary seats.

The UDP leader expressed confidence in the alliance’s ability to succeed this time around, citing their work laying the foundation for their consensus candidate.

“We intend to exert every effort to secure the strongest possible backing from the people of Khasi and Jaintia Hills. We are confident that regional forces will unseat the Congress from the Shillong Parliamentary seat,” the party leader said.

With a sizable number of MLAs and MDCs in Khasi-Jaintia Hills, the party is confident that the next MP from Shillong will be from the UDP.

Additionally, the UDP is counting on its track record and capacity to deliver stability to galvanise support for this year’s district council elections.

The UDP leader, in the meantime, stated that the party is awaiting the report from its general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh, in order to hear Lambor Malngiang’s side of the story regarding his decision to support the NPP-led EC in the KHADC.

“We will take a decision after discussing the report from the party general secretary,” he stated.