Tuesday, January 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

RDA meet to chart LS poll campaign roadmap

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 15: The UDP and HSPDP, which make up the Regional Democratic Alliance (RDA), are scheduled to meet on Friday to discuss preparations for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.
According to a senior UDP leader, the RDA plans to officially launch Robertjune Kharjahrin’s campaign in February, when he is expected to run for the Shillong parliamentary seats.
The UDP leader expressed confidence in the alliance’s ability to succeed this time around, citing their work laying the foundation for their consensus candidate.
“We intend to exert every effort to secure the strongest possible backing from the people of Khasi and Jaintia Hills. We are confident that regional forces will unseat the Congress from the Shillong Parliamentary seat,” the party leader said.
With a sizable number of MLAs and MDCs in Khasi-Jaintia Hills, the party is confident that the next MP from Shillong will be from the UDP.
Additionally, the UDP is counting on its track record and capacity to deliver stability to galvanise support for this year’s district council elections.
The UDP leader, in the meantime, stated that the party is awaiting the report from its general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh, in order to hear Lambor Malngiang’s side of the story regarding his decision to support the NPP-led EC in the KHADC.
“We will take a decision after discussing the report from the party general secretary,” he stated.

Previous article
Govt may explore idea of toy train to Shillong
Next article
Umiam dam repair work to finish in six months
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

President Murmu inaugurates 5th M’laya Games amidst fanfare

From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 15: All roads led to the PA Sangma Stadium on Monday evening even as...
MEGHALAYA

VPP taunts NPP over plans to extend terms of ADCs

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 15: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Monday took a subtle dig...
MEGHALAYA

Several KHADC MDCs set to join NPP

By Our Reporter Shillong, Jan 15: The ruling NPP is anticipated to receive a significant boost in the KHADC...
MEGHALAYA

Security tightened ahead of President’s visit to Shillong

By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 15: On the eve of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Shillong, security has been...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

President Murmu inaugurates 5th M’laya Games amidst fanfare

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 15: All roads led to...

VPP taunts NPP over plans to extend terms of ADCs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 15: The Voice of the...

Several KHADC MDCs set to join NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Jan 15: The ruling NPP is...
Load more

Popular news

President Murmu inaugurates 5th M’laya Games amidst fanfare

MEGHALAYA 0
From Our Correspondent TURA, Jan 15: All roads led to...

VPP taunts NPP over plans to extend terms of ADCs

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter SHILLONG, Jan 15: The Voice of the...

Several KHADC MDCs set to join NPP

MEGHALAYA 0
By Our Reporter Shillong, Jan 15: The ruling NPP is...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge