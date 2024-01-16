Tuesday, January 16, 2024
INTERNATIONAL

Iran launches missile attacks against ‘terrorist bases’ in Syria, Iraqi Kurdistan

By: The Shillong Times

Shillong, January 16: Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday announced that it launched barrages of ballistic missiles against the bases of “terrorists” and Israel’s intelligence service Mossad in Syria and Iraq’s Kurdistan Region, respectively, in response to recent anti-Tehran “terror” attacks.

The IRGC announced the attacks in three statements published on Sepah News, describing the operations, which it said were carried out at midnight, as responses to recent “terrorist attacks” in the southeastern Iranian provinces of Kerman and Sistan and Baluchestan as well as Israel’s assassinations of Iranian and resistance commanders, reports Xinhua news agency.

Four people were killed as a result of the missile strike conducted by IRGC on Iraqi Kurdistan’s capital of Erbil, according to the Kurdistan Region Security Council.

At 11.30 p.m. on Monday, the IRGC fired ballistic missiles on “several populated civilian areas” in Erbil, the Council said in a statement early Tuesday.

“Erbil, as a stable region, has never been a source of threat to any party,” the statement said, describing the missile attack as “a clear violation of the sovereignty of the (Kurdish) region and Iraq”.

The statement also called on the federal government and the international community not to remain silent about such attacks.

The latest developments come more than two week after two “suicide terrorists” detonated two bombs near the tomb of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani in Kerman on January 3, which resulted in over 90 deaths and 280 injuries.

The Islamic State terrorist group claimed responsibility for the bombings. (IANS)

Guterres pleads for Gaza ceasefire, warns of ‘flames of wider war’
