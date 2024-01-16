Umiam dam repair work to finish in six months

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 15: The ongoing repairs on the Umiam Dam are expected to take up to six months to finish, much to the dismay of daily commuters who travel on this crucial route connecting Shillong with the rest of the nation.

According to a MeECL official on Monday, repair work is done around-the-clock, seven days a week, with workers taking breaks on Sundays.

Around 20 to 22 people are engaged during a shift.

Officials claim that the senior managers of MeECL evaluate the work’s advancement on a daily basis.

Officials did note, though, that the continuous repairs are a highly specialised and scientific task, and they do require time.

Various types of drilling are being conducted within the dam, they said.

The traffic jams on either side of the dam caused by overtaking vehicles and VIP movements, however, are the main cause for concern.

In order to manage traffic, the MeECL has requested that the Ri-Bhoi DC and SP deploy more traffic personnel in the area.