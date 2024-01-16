Security tightened ahead of President’s visit to Shillong

By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 15: On the eve of President Droupadi Murmu’s visit to Shillong, security has been beefed up in Umshyrpi area and along the stretch from Umshyrpi to the helipad of Indian Air Force at 7th Mile, Upper Shillong.

Bomb and dog squads have been also positioned. The authorities covered all roadside shops with screens along the stretch the President’s convoy will pass through.

Murmu is likely to touch down in Shillong at 12:30 pm on Tuesday. Upon arrival, she will directly proceed toward Mawphlang Sacred Groves and lay the foundation stone for the Shillong Ropeway project.

She will also virtually inaugurate the upgraded Rongjeng-Mangsang-Adokgre Road and Mairang-Ranigodown-Azara Road at a function at Mawphlang. She will also lay the foundation stones for tourist accommodations in Kongthong, Mawlyngot, and Kudengrim.

Later, the President will attend a civic reception, to be hosted in her honour by the state government at the Raj Bhavan in Shillong.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Sylvester Nongtnger said there would be certain restrictions on vehicular traffic on the stretch to Law Kyntang due to the President’s visit.

“The general public is hereby requested to avoid travelling towards Mawngap and in and around Shillong city unless necessary. Vehicular traffic will be halted for 30 minutes before the arrival of the VVIP on 16 January at all traffic junctions,” he said.

The SP, however, said vehicles on emergency services will be allowed to ply.

The state government is leaving no stone unturned to paint a rosy picture of the city to the visiting dignitary.

It is using screens to block roadside vendors and hawkers in the Civil Hospital area. Buildings have been painted while the roads are being cleaned up. The speed breakers have also been removed along the President’s travel route and banners have been put up across the city.

Earlier, the Voice of the People Party had questioned the state government on fixing potholes, walls and traffic congestion with just one visit of a VVIP.