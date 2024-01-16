Tuesday, January 16, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Several KHADC MDCs set to join NPP

By: By Our Reporter

By Our Reporter

Shillong, Jan 15: The ruling NPP is anticipated to receive a significant boost in the KHADC with multiple sitting MDCs expected to join the party in the next few days.
There are advance talks between the NPP and a number of sitting MDCs, according to sources on Monday.
Sources claim that Lambor Malngiang of the UDP, and Congress members Carness Sohshang and Balajied Rani are among the current MDCs who intend to join the NPP.
Sohshang serves as an Executive Member on the KHADC  Executive Committee (EC), which is led by the NPP.
According to sources, Ricky Shullai, a former Laban-Mawprem MDC member, is also planning to join the NPP.
Unverified rumours, however, also stated that the UDP MDC from Nongpoh, Batskhem Ryntathiang, is in talks to join the NPP.
More sitting MDCs in the KHADC and JHADC are reportedly planning to join the NPP in the upcoming months, according to a senior NPP leader who spoke to reporters under condition of anonymity.

Security tightened ahead of President’s visit to Shillong
VPP taunts NPP over plans to extend terms of ADCs
