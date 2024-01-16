Tuesday, January 16, 2024
VPP taunts NPP over plans to extend terms of ADCs

By: By Our Reporter

SHILLONG, Jan 15: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Monday took a subtle dig at the NPP, saying it understands the government’s plans to prolong the term of the current KHADC and JHADC houses.
VPP spokesperson Batskhem Myrboh told The Shillong Times that there are only two likely explanations for the state government’s inexplicable action.
“The first reason is that the state may have been forced into a financial crisis by the NPP-led MDA 2.0 Government. It appears that the state government lacks the funding necessary to hold the elections. The second reason could be that the state government is attempting to delay their candidates’ defeat in the MDC elections,” Myrboh said.
He went on to say that it is not possible for the NPP and its allies or the current MDCs to return to the house.
The VPP spokesperson stated, “They are working to extend the terms of the two Councils in order to maximise their enjoyment of power and privileges.”
It should be noted that the state government is looking into the possibility of KHADC and JHADC terms being extended.
Both KHADC and JHADC’s terms expire on March 5.

