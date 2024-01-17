Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Navy team to Chadar trek Ladakh’s frozen Zanskar River

By: Agencies

New Delhi, Jan 17: A team of Indian Navy’s officers will trek the frozen Zanskar River in Ladakh.

Admiral R. Hari Kumar, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) flagged off the Indian Navy Chadar Trek (Frozen Zanskar River, Ladakh) expedition at INS Shivaji on Tuesday.

The CNS handed over the ceremonial Ice Axe to the team leader Cdr Navneet Malik and wished them a successful expedition.

The team comprising 14 members would scale the summit at a height of 11,000 ft and unfurl the National flag and Naval Ensign, officials added.

The Ministry of Defence said the expedition embodies the adventurous spirit of the Indian Navy and aims to cultivate a robust and resilient workforce capable of facing challenges and adverse weather conditions.

Earlier, the Indian Navy had organised a Car Rally from the National War Memorial in New Delhi, as part of the celebrations marking the 75 glorious years of the National Defence Academy.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the rally, initiated as a heartfelt tribute to Operation ‘Badli,’ traces its roots to 1954 under the stewardship of Maj. Gen. Enayat Habibullah. Beginning its journey from Dehradun, the rally navigated through significant armed forces stations such as Gwalior, MHOW, Nashik, Mumbai, culminating its 1,800 km odyssey at the National Defence Academy in Pune within six days.

