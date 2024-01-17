Wednesday, January 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Prez meets SHGs, stresses on women empowerment

By: From Our Correspondent

TURA, Jan 16: President of India Droupadi Murmu interacted with the members of Self Help Groups (SHGs) at Baljek Airport, Tura, on Tuesday following which she virtually laid the foundation stone for the new Integrated Administration Complex, Tura.
Focusing on women-led development and women empowerment, the first tribal President of India, in her address, said that women should be empowered socially, economically, politically and spiritually to make sure India is a developed nation by 2047.
She urged the members of SHGs to keep moving ahead while encouraging other women. She said that this is not their journey alone but that of a large number of women in our country who are yet to explore the opportunities that lay beyond the four walls of their homes. They must become an inspiration for other women of their region and the nation.
Adding that, India’s women are making a mark and paving the way for other women in every field whether it is defence, science and technology, sports, education, entrepreneurship, agriculture, or any other field, she said that this idea can be be implemented only when the women get the freedom to make their choices.
The President further said that the central government is making every possible effort to ensure that women contribute actively and in large numbers in the socio-economic development of the country while encouraging their participation in the work-force.  However, there is still a long way to go in the direction of women empowerment. She prompted people to start recognising the value and qualities of the women around them and support them.

