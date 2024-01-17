Solar electrification for 4 PHCs of EKH

SHILLONG, Jan 16: Four primary health centres (PHCs) in East Khasi Hills were electrified with solar energy by the North East Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS) in collaboration with Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE), supported by TATA Communications Limited, on Tuesday.

The PHCs that were electrified with solar energy are Jongksha PHC, Mawkynrew PHC, Jatah PHC, and Wahsherkhmut PHC. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of the Headman of Jongksha, Olet Kharsahnoh, along with representatives from NESFAS and PHC staff members.

The four health centres were provided with solar panels of 7.5 kilowatts each. In addition to the solar equipment, various medical devices were also provided, such as vaccine carriers, suction pumps, delivery beds, OT lights, IV stands, etc. A total of four engineers were involved in the implementation of this project, with one from GHE and three other local-rural engineers from Garo Hills.

Solar electrification is seen as a game-changer in the PHCs, as with load-shedding, the health sector of the rural areas was adversely affected.

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Jongksha Headman Olet Kharsahnoh said, “Once you find a true friend, you find a treasure. This gift that we received from NESFAS is a blessing in disguise. We will never forget the foundations and for giving us suggestions to move forward. These ideas will shine brighter as we exemplify this to other rural areas.”

The medical officers of all the four PHCs also shared a similar opinion and thanked NESFAS for its intervention in the health sector of the rural PHCs and using solar energy to electrify the health centres.