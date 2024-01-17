Wednesday, January 17, 2024
MEGHALAYA

Solar electrification for 4 PHCs of EKH

By: By Our Reporter

Date:

Share post:

spot_img

SHILLONG, Jan 16: Four primary health centres (PHCs) in East Khasi Hills were electrified with solar energy by the North East Slow Food and Agrobiodiversity Society (NESFAS) in collaboration with Global Himalayan Expedition (GHE), supported by TATA Communications Limited, on Tuesday.
The PHCs that were electrified with solar energy are Jongksha PHC, Mawkynrew PHC, Jatah PHC, and Wahsherkhmut PHC. The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of the Headman of Jongksha, Olet Kharsahnoh, along with representatives from NESFAS and PHC staff members.
The four health centres were provided with solar panels of 7.5 kilowatts each. In addition to the solar equipment, various medical devices were also provided, such as vaccine carriers, suction pumps, delivery beds, OT lights, IV stands, etc. A total of four engineers were involved in the implementation of this project, with one from GHE and three other local-rural engineers from Garo Hills.
Solar electrification is seen as a game-changer in the PHCs, as with load-shedding, the health sector of the rural areas was adversely affected.
Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Jongksha Headman Olet Kharsahnoh said, “Once you find a true friend, you find a treasure. This gift that we received from NESFAS is a blessing in disguise. We will never forget the foundations and for giving us suggestions to move forward. These ideas will shine brighter as we exemplify this to other rural areas.”
The medical officers of all the four PHCs also shared a similar opinion and thanked NESFAS for its intervention in the health sector of the rural PHCs and using solar energy to electrify the health centres.

Previous article
Amit Shah to chair NEC Plenary in city
Next article
Prez meets SHGs, stresses on women empowerment
spot_img

Related articles

MEGHALAYA

Tyisam Fest in Baghmara from January 24

TURA, Jan 16: Livening up the winter lull Baghmara is all geared up to hold the annual Tyisam...
MEGHALAYA

VPP lodges FIR against FB user

SHILLONG, Jan 16: The Voice of the People Party (VPP) on Tuesday lodged an FIR against the owner...
MEGHALAYA

State procuring equipment for better cancer treatment

SHILLONG, Jan 16: The Health department is in the process of procuring radiotherapy equipment costing around Rs 28...
MEGHALAYA

News Capsule

Recruitment The Indian Air Force has invited online applications for recruitment under ‘Agniveervayu Intake 01/2025’ as part of the...

Follow us

Stay connected with us on social media for the latest updates, promotions, and wellness inspiration.

About Us

The Shillong Times first appeared as a tabloid weekly on 10th August 1945 under the editorship of Late Sudhindra Bhusan Chaudhuri. In 1958 it was converted to a Daily. Owing to financial constraints, within six months it reverted back to a weekly.

Latest news

Tyisam Fest in Baghmara from January 24

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Jan 16: Livening up the winter lull Baghmara...

VPP lodges FIR against FB user

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 16: The Voice of the People Party...

State procuring equipment for better cancer treatment

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 16: The Health department is in the...
Load more

Popular news

Tyisam Fest in Baghmara from January 24

MEGHALAYA 0
TURA, Jan 16: Livening up the winter lull Baghmara...

VPP lodges FIR against FB user

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 16: The Voice of the People Party...

State procuring equipment for better cancer treatment

MEGHALAYA 0
SHILLONG, Jan 16: The Health department is in the...
Load more

© 2023 The Shillong Times. All Rights Reserved | Crafted with IndoAge