2-day festival to promote Narwan mandarin in EJH

JOWAI, Jan 16: In a bid to promote the Narwan mandarin, Narwan Multipurpose Co-operative Society will organise the Narwan Orange Festival at Narwan village in East Jaintia Hills at Mooknor Narwan, which is located about 90 km from Shillong and 30 km Jowai, on January 30 and 31.

Headman of Narwan, Lamsuk Langstang said that the objective of the festival is to showcase the taste and flavour of Narwan mandarin which are grown in their gardens as well as large orchards. Miss India International 2022, Sookini Sutnga, who is the director of the event, said that there are a variety of programmes and performances ranging from beauty pageant, live music and DJ performances.

Outdoor games like marathon, cycling, orange peeling and garden sightseeing are also included in the programme.